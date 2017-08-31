Will You Be Ready When The World Stops Turning?
Thursday, August 31, 2017
Kenneth and Sheri White were celebrating their 36th wedding anniversary as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Special prayers were requested for the residents of Texas, Julie Brooks, the Parish family, Mildred Cook and Korbin's friend.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.