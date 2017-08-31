McAnnly Makes Art From Train Disaster Artifacts
Thursday, August 31, 2017
Ray "Toosie" McAnnly of Anderson has been studying the Noel train explosion on Aug. 3, 1969, for 48 years.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.