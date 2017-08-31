Greenhouse, High Tunnel Workshop Set
Thursday, August 31, 2017
MOUNTAIN GROVE -- The Greenhouse and High Tunnel Workshop will be held October 12-13 at the Missouri State Fruit Experiment Station, Darr College of Agriculture, 9740 Red Spring Road, Mountain Grove. The cost for the program is $50, which includes lunch for both days and educational materials.
