Goodman Fire District Gets $3,000 Boost

By Sally Carroll

Thursday, August 31, 2017

Print item

Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press Missouri Department of Conservation Agent Terry Cook presents Goodman Fire Chief Keith Estes with a $3,000 check at Fire Station No. 1 Tuesday night. Estes used the grant to purchase a skid unit, which will be utilized for fighting brush fires.
Zoom

Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press Missouri Department of Conservation Agent Terry Cook presents Goodman Fire Chief Keith Estes with a $3,000 check at Fire Station No. 1 Tuesday night. Estes used the grant to purchase a skid unit, which will be utilized for fighting brush fires.

The Goodman Area Fire Protection District is fully utilizing a $3,000 grant from the Forestry Division of the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.