County Implementing Prescription Drug Monitoring Program

McDonald County Commission recently adopted an ordinance enacting a Prescription Drug Monitoring program. Drug overdose deaths and opioid involved deaths continue to rise in the United States. Since 1999, opioid prescriptions have quadrupled, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

