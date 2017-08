RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Employees of Cooper Gear are, left to right, Mark Williams, Rick Lile, Richard Bethel, Jimmy Riggs, Wesley O’Brien, Jerry Roark, John Washam, Shawn Cooper, Michelle Spears, Naomi Cooper and Jim Cooper.

Cooper Gear in Anderson manufactures parts that end up in a variety of industries.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.