Bad Breath, Great Taste, Good Nutrition

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Nutritional value and medicinal benefits from sulfur-containing compounds called thiosulfonates made garlic one of the most valued plants in ancient times. Those same compounds can cause garlic to give the eater bad breath too.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.