State Fair Junior Angus Winners

Photo submitted EXAR Frontier Gal 0556 won grand champion-owned female at the 2017 Ozark Empire Fair Junior Angus Show, July 28, in Springfield, Mo. Courtney Keaton, Anderson, Mo., owns the February 2016 daughter of Silveiras S Sis GQ 2353. She first won junior champion. Blaine French, Fayettville, Ark., evaluated the 56 entries. Photo by Adam Conover, American Angus Association.

