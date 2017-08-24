Soccer Jamboree
Thursday, August 24, 2017
Eh Doh Say scored in the final minute of a 2-1 loss to Aurora for the McDonald County Mustangs' only goal during scrimmages against Aurora and Cassville on Aug. 17 at Cassville High School.
