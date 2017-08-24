Soccer Jamboree

Photo by Rick Peck McDonald County’s Malachi Smith tries to elude a pair of Aurora defenders in the Mustangs’ 1-0 loss to the Houn’ Dogs at a three-team scrimmage held on Aug. 17 at Cassville High School.

Eh Doh Say scored in the final minute of a 2-1 loss to Aurora for the McDonald County Mustangs' only goal during scrimmages against Aurora and Cassville on Aug. 17 at Cassville High School.