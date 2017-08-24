Rush Springs Offers Outdoor Fun

MEGAN DAVIS MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS/Rush Springs ATV Park welcomes ALL-terrain vehicles - including horses. Equine amenities include the arena and horse barn shown as well as a horse-washing station and a variety of covered and uncovered stalls throughout the park.

Rush Springs Ranch ATV Park is an outdoor-lover's oasis offering the ultimate off-road experience. The park boasts 800 acres of prime rock-crawling, horseback riding, and camping in McDonald County.