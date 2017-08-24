Ozark Empire Fair Junior Angus Show Results
Thursday, August 24, 2017
Photo by Adam Conover, American Angus Association. EXAR Frontier Gal 0556 won grand champion owned female at the 2017 Ozark Empire Fair Junior Angus Show, July 28, in Springfield, Mo. Courtney Keaton, Anderson, Mo., owns the February 2016 daughter of Silveiras S Sis GQ 2353. She first won junior champion. Blaine French, Fayettville, Ark., evaluated the 56 entries.
