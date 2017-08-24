Mustangs Take Salem 19-6

Photo by Rick Peck Trey Black (left) and David Roark (11) lead the McDonald County High School football team off the field after the Mustangs’ 19-6 win on Aug. 18 at Salem High School to break a 16-game losing streak.

