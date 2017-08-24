Mustangs Break Losing Streak
Thursday, August 24, 2017
It took first-year McDonald County head football coach Kellen Hoover just one game to lead the Mustangs to a win to put an end to a 16-game losing streak.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.