Mustangs Break Losing Streak

Photo by Rick Peck McDonald County tailback Isrrael De Santiago breaks into the secondary of the Salem Tiger defense during the Mustangs’ 19-6 win on Aug. 18 at Salem High School. De Santiago finished with 156 yards on 22 carries.

It took first-year McDonald County head football coach Kellen Hoover just one game to lead the Mustangs to a win to put an end to a 16-game losing streak.