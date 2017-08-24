Museum Offers Unique Setting For Luncheons, Teas
Thursday, August 24, 2017
Tucked away in the old courthouse, tables are set with antique linens and China, the meal is ready and volunteers are prepared to showcase the McDonald County Historical Society Museum.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.