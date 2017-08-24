High School Library Holds Comicon

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Vincent Russo, left, and Levi Womack try their skill at LARPing on the lawn outside the McDonald County High School library during the library’s Comicon. LARP stands for Live Action Role Play.

Comic books, video games, LARPing and more were found at McDonald County High School on Aug. 15 as the library hosted Comicon during an open house.