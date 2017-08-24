High School Library Holds Comicon

By Rachel Dickerson McDonald County Press rdickerson@nwadg.com

Thursday, August 24, 2017

Print item

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Vincent Russo, left, and Levi Womack try their skill at LARPing on the lawn outside the McDonald County High School library during the library&#8217;s Comicon. LARP stands for Live Action Role Play.
Zoom

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Vincent Russo, left, and Levi Womack try their skill at LARPing on the lawn outside the McDonald County High School library during the library’s Comicon. LARP stands for Live Action Role Play.

Comic books, video games, LARPing and more were found at McDonald County High School on Aug. 15 as the library hosted Comicon during an open house.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.