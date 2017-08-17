What The Wind May Bring
Thursday, August 17, 2017
I believe that the wind brings with it bits and pieces of once whole things. It is for us to reassemble these fragments into complete thoughts which fit into our world. Those works of our mind may reflect past recollections or they may be premonitions of things yet to come.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.