Small Ruminant Workshop Sept. 9

AVA -- The Southern Missouri Small Ruminant Workshop is planned for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, at Heritage Farm located 3.2 miles north of Ava, or nine miles south of Mansfield. A lunch of lamb and goat gyros will be served on site.

