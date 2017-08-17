LIbrary Uses $5,000 Grant To Expand Selection
Thursday, August 17, 2017
The McDonald County Library has been awarded a Library Services and Technology Act Public Library Collection Development Grant that will provide nearly $5,000 to purchase new materials.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.