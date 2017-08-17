Growing Food Locally Theme of Twilight Garden Tour
Thursday, August 17, 2017
SPRINGFIELD -- University of Missouri Extension specialists will lead a tour of local gardens ending at Millsap Farms in north Springfield from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Aug. 31.
