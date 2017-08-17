Comprehensive Land-Use Plan Meeting Set
Thursday, August 17, 2017
The Goodman Comprehensive Land Use Plan meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Goodman City Hall.
