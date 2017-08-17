Community Lessons From One-Room Schools
Thursday, August 17, 2017
SPRINGFIELD -- A few historic one-room schools still dot the Missouri landscape and their history nteaches us lessons about successful communities and working together, according to David Burton, civic communication specialist with University of Missouri Extension and author of the "Missouri Director of Historic and One-Room Schools."
