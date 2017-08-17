54th Field Day Sept. 9 In Mount Vernon
Thursday, August 17, 2017
MOUNT VERNON -- A wide variety of agricultural research and practices will be showcased during the 54th Field Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Southwest Research Center, 14548 Hwy H, Mount Vernon.
