Photo submitted On Aug. 4 the trenching and digging equipment was fired up in Pineville to launch a fiberoptic project McDonald County Telephone company has going on throughout the county. Horizontal drilling crews started boring along Main Street in Pineville. Because of all the buried utilities throughout town, the boring is done with a careful eye. Jason Oxford, left, with Hickman Trenching, keeps an eye on the direction of the drill bit to keep it away from other utilities buried in the ground.