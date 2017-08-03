Seniors Get Ready Final High School Year

Thursday, August 3, 2017

Print item

MEGAN DAVIS MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS/Senior, Madison Hall
Zoom

MEGAN DAVIS MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS/Senior, Madison Hall

Madison Hall and Karla Barreda have been friends since a fateful meeting in Art Class in 2014. The now-seniors were in ninth grade at the time, experiencing the ups and downs of navigating high school.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.