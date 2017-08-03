Resisting Temptation

Dot Harner was celebrating a birthday as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Special prayers were requested for Cleo Crosby, Kenneth White, Debbie Taylor and Janet Chaney. Doug Cory thanked everyone for their prayers and Shelley Hall thanked everyone for their work on Vacation Bible School.

