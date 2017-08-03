Play Highlights McDonald County's History

Thursday, August 3, 2017

Print item

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Gayla Baker, left, portraying Grandma Millie, and Leanna Schlessman, portraying Jessie, interact on the set of &quot;Snake County Stories&quot; at Pineville Christian Church.
Zoom

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Gayla Baker, left, portraying Grandma Millie, and Leanna Schlessman, portraying Jessie, interact on the set of "Snake County Stories" at Pineville Christian Church.

The McDonald County Historical Society is sponsoring a play, "Snake County Stories," on Aug. 10-12. The play is based on the history of McDonald County and written by a local resident.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.