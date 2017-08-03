Play Highlights McDonald County's History

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Gayla Baker, left, portraying Grandma Millie, and Leanna Schlessman, portraying Jessie, interact on the set of "Snake County Stories" at Pineville Christian Church.

The McDonald County Historical Society is sponsoring a play, "Snake County Stories," on Aug. 10-12. The play is based on the history of McDonald County and written by a local resident.