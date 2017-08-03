Lemonade Stand Beats The Heat

MEGAN DAVIS MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS/In addition to fresh-squeezed lemonade, Hosier also provided free entertainment for customers by way of juggling his inventory.

The sign in front of Clayton Hosier's pop-up business reads: "Ice cold and delish... Lemonade only 50 cents"

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.