I Don't Want To Be A Cowgirl

By Stan Fine

Thursday, August 3, 2017

Print item

Photo submitted. Picture of six-year-old Retha wearing the dress described in the story.
Zoom

Photo submitted. Picture of six-year-old Retha wearing the dress described in the story.

There are many things which can prevent 6-year-old girls from falling asleep at night: monsters under the bed, thunderstorms and, of course, the first day of school.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.