'Honor your father and your mother....'
LABEL HEAD & & Devotional
Thursday, August 3, 2017
"Honor your father and your mother, that your days may be long upon the land which the LORD your God is giving you." Exodus 20:12 (Deuteronomy 5:16)
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.