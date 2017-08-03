Historical Museum Offers Looks At Secession, Agriculture, Legislators

Photo submitted A standing exhibit – 100 Years of Fashion – features the wardrobes from various periods of time throughout history. The courthouse was in operation and open from 1871 through 1978, so exhibit committee members focused on each decade and the trends throughout that 100 years of fashion. Old-fashioned dresses, jewelry and shoes give museumgoers a glance at the upscale fashions of that particular era. A heavy-beaded dress from the early 1920s required much seamstress repair work.