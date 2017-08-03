From Panic To Praise
Thursday, August 3, 2017
Our youth returned from Church Camp with a renewed Spirit. Thirty-one children were saved at camp, two of whom were our very own.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.