Police Chief Called To Line Of Work

DRAKE COUNSELS PEOPLE EVERY DAY IN VARIETY OF SCENARIOS

By Sally Carroll McDonald County Press scarroll@nwadg.com

Thursday, April 27, 2017

Sally Carroll McDonald County Press Taking one crisis at a time is something for which Goodman Police Chief Curt Drake is well-equipped. With solid training, help from mentors and a confident, helpful manner, Drake assists a variety of people in all types of scenarios. &#8216;You pretty much counsel people of all ages at all times,&#8217; Drake said. &#8216;You see people at their worst and people at their best.&#8217;
Goodman Police Chief Curt Drake usually has a relatively quiet day in law enforcement, typical of what might be expected in a small town.

