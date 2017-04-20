What Do We Remember?

This Beautiful Lord's Day gave way to celebration for birthdays for Carlie Cartwright and her brother Dillion also another Cartwright had reason to feel blessed Carl Wayne Cartwright also had a special day. We sang Happy Birthday followed by an Anniversary blessing for Pastor and Sister Naomi Cartwright. Songs were so beautifully presented by Sister Geneva Testerman, Brother Carl Wayne Cartwright and Brother Daniel Cartwright.

