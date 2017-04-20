MCHS Students Win State Teamworks Title

Photo submitted The Teamworks team from McDonald County High School won the state championship at the SkillsUSA competition held April 6-8 at the State Technical College of Missouri in Linn. From left to right: Dylan Teague, Zane Eslick, Dillon Pyles and Corvin Black.

