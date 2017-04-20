Arvest Kicks Off 1 Million Meals Initiative

CROSSLINES THE MCDONALD COUNTY RECIPIENT OF THE BANK’S CHARITY

Thursday, April 20, 2017

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Angie Martin, executive director of Crosslines of McDonald County, and Sue Willmann of Arvest Bank, are pictured at the Crosslines food pantry. Arvest recently kicked off its 1 Million Meals initiative, which will benefit Crosslines.
Crosslines in McDonald County is excited about Arvest's launch of this year's 1 Million Meals initiative because it makes a huge difference, according to executive director Angie Martin.

