Arvest Kicks Off 1 Million Meals Initiative

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Angie Martin, executive director of Crosslines of McDonald County, and Sue Willmann of Arvest Bank, are pictured at the Crosslines food pantry. Arvest recently kicked off its 1 Million Meals initiative, which will benefit Crosslines.

Crosslines in McDonald County is excited about Arvest's launch of this year's 1 Million Meals initiative because it makes a huge difference, according to executive director Angie Martin.