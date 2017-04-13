There's no Christianity without the resurrection of Jesus

On Sunday, churches throughout the world will celebrate Easter. (For those of the Eastern Orthodox tradition, it will be celebrated this coming Sunday, as well, and not later as in most years because the Eastern churches use the Julian Calendar which is 13 days behind the Gregorian Calendar used in the West.) While, for many, the focus of Easter celebrations is more on egg hunts and time with family and friends, the focus for Christians is on the bodily resurrection of Jesus and what that means for each of us.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.