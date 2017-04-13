Students Raise Money For Teacher's Machine
Thursday, April 13, 2017
McDonald County High School teacher Debbie Shaffer was surprised when her students raised $499 to help her get a machine she needed for medical reasons.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.