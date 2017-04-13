Students Raise Money For Teacher's Machine

By Rachel Dickerson McDonald County Pressrdickerson@nwadg.com

Thursday, April 13, 2017

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County High School teacher Debbie Shaffer, left, is pictured with Juana Aquino, a student who spearheaded fundraising efforts to get Shaffer a machine she needed for medical reasons.
McDonald County High School teacher Debbie Shaffer was surprised when her students raised $499 to help her get a machine she needed for medical reasons.

