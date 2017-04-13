Old Hay That Won't Feed Cattle Could Feed Soil
Thursday, April 13, 2017
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Age, mold, winter and water can take their toll on the nutrient value of hay bales, but old bales can bring new life to the soil, said Dirk Philipp, associate professor-animal science for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.
