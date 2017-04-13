Growing Potatoes In The Ozarks
Thursday, April 13, 2017
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- If you have never grown potatoes before, then this is the year to try according to Kelly McGowan, horticulture educator with University of Missouri Extension.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.