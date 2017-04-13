Girls Soccer Drops Match At Webb City
Thursday, April 13, 2017
The McDonald County High School girls' soccer team fell to 0-2 for the season with a 6-0 loss to Webb City on April 6. The match was moved to Webb City High School due to wet grounds at McDonald County.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.