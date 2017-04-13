Girls, Boys Win Nevada Relays
Thursday, April 13, 2017
Led by double winners Emily Landers and Elliott Wolfe, the McDonald County High School boys' and girls' track teams swept the team titles at the Nevada Relays held April 7 at Nevada High School.
