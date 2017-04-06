Junior High Baseball Has Good Showing Against Quapaw
Thursday, April 6, 2017
McDonald County opened the Wyandotte Junior High School Baseball Tournament with a 12-7 win over Quapaw, but lost to Grove and Wyandotte in its final two games.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.