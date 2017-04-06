Golfers Compete At Joplin Invitational
Thursday, April 6, 2017
Jeremiah Groff led the McDonald County High School golf team by shooting a 113 at the Joplin High School Invitational Golf Tournament held March 30 at Twin Hills Country Club in Joplin.
