Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press Alecia Rickett, Rags to Riches Flea Market owner in Anderson, said it’s difficult to keep repurposed furniture in stock. Rickett puts her college degree in graphic design and marketing to good use every day, advertising her flea market to customers who travel from neighboring states. Rickett considers her flea market her mission field, often praying daily for the customers who come through the door and need a lift.