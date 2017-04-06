Farmer, Bus Driver A Longtime Noel Resident

By Rachel Dickerson McDonald County Press rdickerson@nwadg.com

Thursday, April 6, 2017

Print item

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Bob Parish of Noel is a farmer and a bus driver. He is a sixth generation farmer on his farm in Noel.
Zoom

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Bob Parish of Noel is a farmer and a bus driver. He is a sixth generation farmer on his farm in Noel.

Bob Parish of Noel is a sixth-generation farmer and a bus driver for McDonald County Schools. His family has been on the farm on Elk Springs Road since 1867.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.