City Clerks Attend Training

PINEVILLE CLERK ACHIEVES CERTIFICATION

By Sally Carroll McDonald County Press scarroll@nwadg.com

Thursday, April 6, 2017

Print item

McNorton
Zoom

McNorton

Two city clerks recently attended the Missouri City Clerks and Finance Officers Association Spring Institute training in Columbia.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.