A Healthy Community Is Health Department's Oscar
Thursday, April 6, 2017
Local public health departments won't win any Oscar nominations or receive gold trophies for their work, but National Public Health Week, April 3-9, celebrates the impact of public health agencies on life in every community across America.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.