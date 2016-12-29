What Can We Know About The Final Kdgment?

Again, when it comes to the last things and the final judgment, there is much confusion even among those professing to be Christians. Some would predict the day of Christ's return and others speak of a secret return and rapture of the saints before the final judgment. Again, followers of Christ Jesus look to His Word for the truth and reject those teachings which are contrary to the Bible.

