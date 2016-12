PHOTO SUBMITTED BY ASHLEY MORRISON Second graders (and some third- and fourth-grade helpers) from Anderson Elementary School took some Christmas cheer to residents at McDonald County Living Center. With a poinsettia craft and fun Christmas coloring pages, students were able to spend some time sharing stories and making memories. Residents and students enjoyed a snack together before the students sang Christmas songs. These visits are made possible by the joint effort of nursing home staff, McDonald County Schools and Anderson Elementary School administration and staff, and the many volunteers who have helped over the past three years. Thanks to everyone who contributes to this amazing partnership. Pictured, from left, are residents William Parrish and Letta Orene Surber and students Caytlinn Dibben, Keila Lopez, Emilie Gardner and Allison Baisden.