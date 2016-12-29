Goat Meat Gets Gold Star For Protein Quality
Thursday, December 29, 2016
LAMAR -- Animal protein staples in America have traditionally been beef, pork, and poultry -- until now. American consumers are warming up to goat meat, a healthy protein choice that 75 percent of the rest of the world has been enjoying for a very long time.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.